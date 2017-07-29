Imerovigli
Santorini is one of the most beautiful places in the whole planet for its rare natural beauty that every traveller should see once in a lifetime.
⇒ Santorini’s official name is actually Thira. It’s a gifted and small Greek island
⇒ The active volcano of Santorini erupted in the 1950’s and ruined many of the towns of Island
⇒ The island sits in the water-filled caldera of a massive volcano that is thought to have ended Minoan civilisation on Crete.
⇒ Before it was called Santorini, the island was known as Kallístē, meaning “the most beautiful one.”
⇒ Due to its volcanic past, Santorini has white, black, AND red beaches.
⇒ Despite a harsh, dry climate, Santorini has a flourishing wine industry.
We have always wanted to visit Santorini for years, became obsessed with the idea of visiting Santorini after seeing so many pictures on Instagram and other social media. We knew it was going to be ridiculously expensive, but we were determined to visit there on a budget and managed to find a fantastic deal!
Finally, we made a stop on one of our bucket list destination in Santorini, Greece. There is no other word to describe this place other than magical.
Imergrovigli is the quietest town along the caldera and has the island’s best sunset views and everything else! It is a perfect spot for taking pictures and it is so romantic. It is not far from the town, Firostephanie and Fira, about a 15-20 minutes walk.
We stayed Zenith Blue Hotel in a family cave suite with Panoramic Caldera and Volcano views private terrace, this was a tremendous view. The room was great and the breakfast was included but it wasn’t as great as we hoped. This was overall an amazing location, one of the best views on the entire island.
We wanted to explore this area in Imergrovigli and find out what’s out there. It was very peaceful to walk around with lots of hidden gem along the path and there were no tourists at all!
However, there’s one place you must visit – Skaros Rock. A place to enjoy the silence, nature and the wonderful view we doubt you’ve seen before. This probably had one of the best sunsets in town.
La Maison Resturant is a Greek fusion cuisine, it’s a gem with amazing foods and friendly service. It’s great spot overlooking the cliff and sunset. To be honest, the price was quite expensive, we had two meals and drink costing approximately 60 euros, we think it is worth it if you want to experience Greek foods. Also, they offer a free mini starter and cute dessert
We’re pleased to be a brand ambassador for Maureen Ayite, Nanawax from Africa. Nanawax is the ready to wear brand and they’ve got a beautiful collection which is African print with a modern twist, which we LOVE!. We’re wearing a very colourful and gorgeous print top with the wrap belt, that you can wear in two ways, off the shoulder and v-neck. We admire Maureen because she supports deaf community and knows the sign language.
Stay tuned for Oia and Fira!
Being Her By Hermon and Heroda
