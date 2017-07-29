OIA

The first thing we saw when we woke up the first morning, the views from our room every morning was just amazing. We couldn’t believe the breathtaking panoramic views stretching as far as the eye could see in Imerovigli. We were thinking are we really in Santorini? We had to pinch ourselves to make sure it was real!

We’ve decided to take a walk from our hotel to Oia. We happily agreed to go ahead to do this walk on a recommendation from our hotel manager, we were told that the walk from Imerovigli to Oia could take up to 3 hours. We love getting out of town because there are so many places to just sit and admire the view in every stop. The funny part was that we end up hiking in sandals and dress. Everyone looked at us in a good way and they probably said we must be crazy, haha.

The walk is the toughest for Heroda in her sandals because Heroda hadn’t experienced it before and Hermon had it in South America. The most challenging part of the walk was going down a long, steep, rocky hill. We were so determined to get there to Oia even the weather was hot. Hiking is the best way to experience Santorini, it’s easy to follow the awe-inspiring coastline. The view was jaw-dropping, incredibly beautiful from the darkest blue sea, caldera and interesting volcanos. This is one of those places where you are reminded that nature is purely natural and beautiful. As you keep on walking, you can see lots of little-whitewashed villages dot the edge of the caldera.

We finally reached Oia, we wandered a beautiful area of Santorini, with whitewashed buildings, blue domes and cobblestone streets, even though it was insanely busy and too crowded for us. We know how popular Oia is, the hot spot for Instagrammer, wedding photo and obviously sunsets. It can be hectic though. We stayed in Oia all day and catch the taxi back to Fira for sunset.

Tips:

Yes, it is possible to walk from Imerovigli to Oia in 3 hours, take your time, enjoy the walk, and soak up the views. Allowing between 4 and 5 hours would be ideal. Be sure to wear a comfortable pair of shoes, some snacks, and some water. Remember to wear a hat and sunscreen!

We are so glad that we planned to go hiking in Santorini, it ended up one of our favourite adventures, we would definitely come back in a heartbeat. Travelling with your brother or sister is important. It makes for better memories, a better appreciation of each other and a stronger relationship.

